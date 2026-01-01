 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Guilford County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Guilford County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Guilford County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Guilford County

Empirical draws blood in Guilford County through the Quest network, including Greensboro, and High Point. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Guilford County
Start testing in Guilford County

More heart testing in Guilford County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Guilford CountyLp(a) test in Guilford CountyLDL test in Guilford CountyHDL test in Guilford CountyTriglycerides test in Guilford Countyhs-CRP test in Guilford County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Guilford County

Get your heart health test in Guilford County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Guilford County.

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