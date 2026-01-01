 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Wake County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Wake County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Wake County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Wake County

Empirical draws blood in Wake County through the Quest network, including Cary, and Raleigh. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 3 lab locations in Wake County
Start testing in Wake County

More heart testing in Wake County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Wake CountyLp(a) test in Wake CountyLDL test in Wake CountyHDL test in Wake CountyTriglycerides test in Wake Countyhs-CRP test in Wake County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Wake County

Get your heart health test in Wake County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Wake County.

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