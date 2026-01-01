 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Ohio

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Ohio.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

140+ lab locations in Ohio

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

140+ Lab Locations in Ohio

Empirical draws blood at 140+ lab locations across 94 Ohio cities through the Quest network, including Columbus, Akron, Delaware, Ashland, and Beachwood. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 142 lab locations in Ohio
Start testing in Ohio

More heart testing in Ohio

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in OhioLp(a) test in OhioLDL test in OhioHDL test in OhioTriglycerides test in Ohiohs-CRP test in Ohio

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Ohio

Get your heart health test in Ohio.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Ohio.

Get tested
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