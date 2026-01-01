Heart Health Test in Akron

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Akron.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
23 lab locations in Akron
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 23 lab locations in Akron through the Quest network, including Akron, Barberton, Cuyahoga Falls, Tallmadge, and Twinsburg. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 23 lab locations in Akron
1 Park West Blvd
Akron, OH
1260 Independence Ave
Akron, OH
1493 S Hawkins Ave
Akron, OH
3800 Embassy Pkwy
Akron, OH
605 North Cleveland Massillon Rd
Akron, OH
165 5Th St Se
Barberton, OH
201 5Th St Ne
Barberton, OH
462 Howe Ave
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
96 Graham Rd
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
145 West Ave
Tallmadge, OH
60 North Ave
Tallmadge, OH
2451 Edison Blvd
Twinsburg, OH
8819 Commons Blvd
Twinsburg, OH
1835 Franks Pkwy
Uniontown, OH
3838 Massillon Rd
Uniontown, OH
55 N Chillicothe Rd
Aurora, OH
5778 Darrow Rd
Hudson, OH
401 Devon Pl
Kent, OH
754 S. Cleveland Ave.
Mogadore, OH
6847 N Chestnut St
Ravenna, OH
4211 State Route 44
Rootstown, OH
3825 Fishcreek Rd
Stow, OH
9318 State Route 14
Streetsboro, OH
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Akron.