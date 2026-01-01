 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Akron

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Akron.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

23 lab locations in Akron

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

23 Lab Locations in Akron

Empirical draws blood at 23 lab locations in Akron through the Quest network, including Akron, Barberton, Cuyahoga Falls, Tallmadge, and Twinsburg. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 23 lab locations in Akron
Start testing in Akron

More heart testing in Akron

Test each marker individually

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Akron

Get your heart health test in Akron.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Akron.

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