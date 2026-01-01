 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Ashtabula County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Ashtabula County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Ashtabula County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Ashtabula County

Empirical draws blood in Ashtabula County through the Quest network, including Ashtabula, Conneaut, and Geneva. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 4 lab locations in Ashtabula County
Start testing in Ashtabula County

More heart testing in Ashtabula County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Ashtabula CountyLp(a) test in Ashtabula CountyLDL test in Ashtabula CountyHDL test in Ashtabula CountyTriglycerides test in Ashtabula Countyhs-CRP test in Ashtabula County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Ashtabula County

Get your heart health test in Ashtabula County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Ashtabula County.

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