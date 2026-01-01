 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Cincinnati

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Cincinnati.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

4 lab locations in Cincinnati

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

4 Lab Locations in Cincinnati

Empirical draws blood at 4 lab locations in Cincinnati through the Quest network, including Cincinnati, Fairfield Township, and Mason. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 4 lab locations in Cincinnati
Start testing in Cincinnati

More heart testing in Cincinnati

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in CincinnatiLp(a) test in CincinnatiLDL test in CincinnatiHDL test in CincinnatiTriglycerides test in Cincinnatihs-CRP test in Cincinnati

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Cincinnati

Get your heart health test in Cincinnati.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Cincinnati.

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