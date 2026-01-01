 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Cleveland

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Cleveland.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

35 lab locations in Cleveland

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

35 Lab Locations in Cleveland

Empirical draws blood at 35 lab locations in Cleveland through the Quest network, including Beachwood, Westlake, Elyria, Medina, and Mentor. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 35 lab locations in Cleveland
Start testing in Cleveland

More heart testing in Cleveland

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in ClevelandLp(a) test in ClevelandLDL test in ClevelandHDL test in ClevelandTriglycerides test in Clevelandhs-CRP test in Cleveland

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Cleveland

Get your heart health test in Cleveland.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Cleveland.

Get tested
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