Heart Health Test in Cleveland

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Cleveland.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
35 lab locations in Cleveland
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 35 lab locations in Cleveland through the Quest network, including Beachwood, Westlake, Elyria, Medina, and Mentor. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 35 lab locations in Cleveland
25501 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood, OH
3909 Orange Pl
Beachwood, OH
3999 Richmond Rd
Beachwood, OH
3999 Richmond Road
Beachwood, OH
26908 Detroit Rd
Westlake, OH
29000 Center Ridge Rd
Westlake, OH
960 Clague Rd
Westlake, OH
1120 E Broad St
Elyria, OH
125 E Broad St
Elyria, OH
3780 Medina Rd.
Medina, OH
4001 Carrick Dr
Medina, OH
9213 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH
9485 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH
36000 Euclid Ave
Willoughby, OH
4176 State Route 306
Willoughby, OH
1997 Healthway Dr
Avon, OH
88 Center Rd
Bedford, OH
5901 E Royalton Rd
Broadview Hts, OH
8185 East Washington St
Chagrin Falls, OH
13221 Ravenna Rd
Chardon, OH
8055 Mayfield Rd
Chesterland, OH
11100 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH
7500 Auburn Rd
Concord Township, OH
18599 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid, OH
890 West Main Street
Geneva, OH
6150 Oak Tree Rd
Independence, OH
6270 N Ridge Rd
Madison, OH
5850 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights, OH
18660 Bagley Rd
Middleburg Heights, OH
26127 Lorain Rd
North Olmsted, OH
32800 Lorain Rd
North Ridgeville, OH
6305 Powers
Parma, OH
21629 Center Ridge Rd
Rocky River, OH
34055 Solon Rd
Solon, OH
1611 S Green Rd
South Euclid, OH
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Cleveland.