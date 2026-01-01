Heart Health Test in Columbus

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Columbus.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
34 lab locations in Columbus
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 34 lab locations in Columbus through the Quest network, including Columbus, Delaware, Dublin, Circleville, and Gahanna. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 34 lab locations in Columbus
2222 Welcome Place
Columbus, OH
285 E State St
Columbus, OH
3430 Ohiohealth Pkwy
Columbus, OH
3535 Olentangy River Rd
Columbus, OH
3705 Olentangy River Rd
Columbus, OH
500 E Main St
Columbus, OH
5100 W/ Broad St
Columbus, OH
5193 W Broad St
Columbus, OH
99 N Brice Rd North
Columbus, OH
2295 W. William St
Delaware, OH
561 W. Central Ave
Delaware, OH
6 Lexington Blvd
Delaware, OH
7853 Pacer Drive
Delaware, OH
801 Ohiohealth Blvd
Delaware, OH
250 W Bridge St
Dublin, OH
5130 Bradenton Ave
Dublin, OH
6905 Hospital Dr
Dublin, OH
7450 Hospital Dr
Dublin, OH
1434 Circleville Plaza Dr
Circleville, OH
600 N Pickaway St
Circleville, OH
504 Havens Corner Rd
Gahanna, OH
765 N. Hamilton Rd
Gahanna, OH
1125 Yard Ave
Grandview Heights, OH
4191 Kelnor Dr
Grove City, OH
4343 All Seasons Dr
Hilliard, OH
10190 Us Highway 42
Marysville, OH
5150 E Dublin Granville Rd
New Albany, OH
4335 Alum Creek Dr
Obetz, OH
1010 Refugee Rd
Pickerington, OH
4141 N Hampton Dr
Powell, OH
1450 Davidson Dr
Reynoldsburg, OH
3363 Tremont Rd
Upper Arlington, OH
300 Polaris Pkwy
Westerville, OH
4850 E. Main St
Whitehall, OH
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Columbus.