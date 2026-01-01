 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
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Heart Health Test in Columbus

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Columbus.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

34 lab locations in Columbus

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

34 Lab Locations in Columbus

Empirical draws blood at 34 lab locations in Columbus through the Quest network, including Columbus, Delaware, Dublin, Circleville, and Gahanna. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 34 lab locations in Columbus
Start testing in Columbus

More heart testing in Columbus

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in ColumbusLp(a) test in ColumbusLDL test in ColumbusHDL test in ColumbusTriglycerides test in Columbushs-CRP test in Columbus

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Columbus

Get your heart health test in Columbus.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Columbus.

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