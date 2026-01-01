 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Fairfield County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Fairfield County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Fairfield County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Fairfield County

Empirical draws blood in Fairfield County through the Quest network, including Lancaster, and Pickerington. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Fairfield County
Start testing in Fairfield County

More heart testing in Fairfield County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Fairfield CountyLp(a) test in Fairfield CountyLDL test in Fairfield CountyHDL test in Fairfield CountyTriglycerides test in Fairfield Countyhs-CRP test in Fairfield County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Fairfield County

Get your heart health test in Fairfield County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Fairfield County.

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