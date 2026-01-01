 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Lucas County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Lucas County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Lucas County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Lucas County

Empirical draws blood in Lucas County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Lucas County
Start testing in Lucas County

More heart testing in Lucas County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Lucas CountyLp(a) test in Lucas CountyLDL test in Lucas CountyHDL test in Lucas CountyTriglycerides test in Lucas Countyhs-CRP test in Lucas County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Lucas County

Get your heart health test in Lucas County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Lucas County.

Get tested
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