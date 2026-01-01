 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Medina County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Medina County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Medina County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Medina County

Empirical draws blood in Medina County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Medina County
Start testing in Medina County

More heart testing in Medina County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Medina CountyLp(a) test in Medina CountyLDL test in Medina CountyHDL test in Medina CountyTriglycerides test in Medina Countyhs-CRP test in Medina County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Medina County

Get your heart health test in Medina County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Medina County.

Get tested
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