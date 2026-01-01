 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Portage County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Portage County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Portage County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Portage County

Empirical draws blood in Portage County through the Quest network, including Aurora, Kent, Mogadore, Ravenna, and Rootstown. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 6 lab locations in Portage County
Start testing in Portage County

More heart testing in Portage County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Portage CountyLp(a) test in Portage CountyLDL test in Portage CountyHDL test in Portage CountyTriglycerides test in Portage Countyhs-CRP test in Portage County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Portage County

Get your heart health test in Portage County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Portage County.

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