Heart Health Test in Portage County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Portage County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Portage County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Portage County through the Quest network, including Aurora, Kent, Mogadore, Ravenna, and Rootstown. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 6 lab locations in Portage County
55 N Chillicothe Rd
Aurora, OH
401 Devon Pl
Kent, OH
754 S. Cleveland Ave.
Mogadore, OH
6847 N Chestnut St
Ravenna, OH
4211 State Route 44
Rootstown, OH
9318 State Route 14
Streetsboro, OH
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Portage County.