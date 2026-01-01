 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Scioto County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Scioto County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Scioto County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Scioto County

Empirical draws blood in Scioto County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Scioto County
Start testing in Scioto County

More heart testing in Scioto County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Scioto CountyLp(a) test in Scioto CountyLDL test in Scioto CountyHDL test in Scioto CountyTriglycerides test in Scioto Countyhs-CRP test in Scioto County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Scioto County

Get your heart health test in Scioto County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Scioto County.

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