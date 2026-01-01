 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Oklahoma

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Oklahoma.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

70+ lab locations in Oklahoma

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

70+ Lab Locations in Oklahoma

Empirical draws blood at 70+ lab locations across 43 Oklahoma cities through the Quest network, including Oklahoma City, Edmond, Ardmore, Norman, and Ada. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 72 lab locations in Oklahoma
Start testing in Oklahoma

More heart testing in Oklahoma

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in OklahomaLp(a) test in OklahomaLDL test in OklahomaHDL test in OklahomaTriglycerides test in Oklahomahs-CRP test in Oklahoma

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Oklahoma

Get your heart health test in Oklahoma.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Oklahoma.

Get tested
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