Heart Health Test in Oklahoma

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Oklahoma.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
70+ lab locations in Oklahoma
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 70+ lab locations across 43 Oklahoma cities through the Quest network, including Oklahoma City, Edmond, Ardmore, Norman, and Ada. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 72 lab locations in Oklahoma
10029 North Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK
11101 Hefner Pointe Dr
Oklahoma City, OK
13901 McAuley blvd
Oklahoma City, OK
13921 N Meridian Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK
1919 E Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK
3330 NW 56th St
Oklahoma City, OK
3400 Nw Expressway Bldg C
Oklahoma City, OK
3435 N W 56th
Oklahoma City, OK
4200 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK
4221 South Western Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK
5201 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK
525 Sw 80Th St
Oklahoma City, OK
5401 North Portland
Oklahoma City, OK
5915 West Memorial Road
Oklahoma City, OK
9100 N May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK
9417 North Council Road
Oklahoma City, OK
9600 North Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK
18503 N Portland Ave
Edmond, OK
2301 W I 35 Frontage Rd
Edmond, OK
3325 S Boulevard
Edmond, OK
4509 Integris Parkway
Edmond, OK
4833 Integris Parkway
Edmond, OK
1011 14Th Ave Nw
Ardmore, OK
1020 N Commerce St
Ardmore, OK
107 N Commerce St
Ardmore, OK
3321 W Tecumseh Rd
Norman, OK
3421 24Th Avenue Nw
Norman, OK
950 N Porter Ave
Norman, OK
430 N Monte Vista Street
Ada, OK
701 Better Now Plaza
Ada, OK
2200 W Iowa Ave
Chickasha, OK
2222 W Iowa Ave
Chickasha, OK
4300 Rogers Ave
Fort Smith, AR
6801 Rogers Avenue
Fort Smith, AR
100 Mercy Way
Joplin, MO
2727 E 32Nd St
Joplin, MO
1607 Professional Cir
Yukon, OK
520 S Mustang Rd
Yukon, OK
1002 E CENTRAL BLVD
ANADARKO, OK
2008 W Houston St
Broken Arrow, OK
1401 W Pawnee St
Cleveland, OK
702 Frisco Ave
Clinton, OK
4801 S.E. 15Th Street
Del City, OK
3075 Brookwood Ave
Duncan, OK
1028 Criswell Dr
Durant, OK
1925 W 3Rd St
Elk City, OK
620 S Madison St
Enid, OK
601 E 13Th St
Grove, OK
200 South Academy Road
Guthrie, OK
2462 Hospital Road
Healdton, OK
1425 E Lincoln Rd
Idabel, OK
607 E Main St
Jenks, OK
1000 Hospital Dr
Kingfisher, OK
1401 SW Parkridge Blvd Ste C
Lawton, OK
4411 W GORE BLVD
LAWTON, OK
300 Wanda Street
Marietta, OK
1500 N Strong Blvd
Mcalester, OK
310 2nd Avenue SW
Miami, OK
9060 Harmony Drive
Midwest City, OK
1401 Sw 34Th Street
Moore, OK
3316 W Okmulgee St
Muskogee, OK
1001 E State Highway 152
Mustang, OK
3366 NW EXPRESSWAY
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
10502 N 110th East Ave
Owasso, OK
401 Fairview Ave
Ponca City, OK
3954 N Kickapoo Ave
Shawnee, OK
401 E Us Highway 82
Sherman, TX
819 S Pine St
Stillwater, OK
1000 S Byrd Street
Tishomingo, OK
8803 S 101st East Ave
Tulsa, OK
3725 Legacy
Weatherford, OK
1611 Main Street
Woodward, OK
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Oklahoma.