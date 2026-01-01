Heart Health Test in Oklahoma City

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Oklahoma City.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
31 lab locations in Oklahoma City
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 31 lab locations in Oklahoma City through the Quest network, including Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, Yukon, and Midwest City. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 31 lab locations in Oklahoma City
10029 North Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK
11101 Hefner Pointe Dr
Oklahoma City, OK
13901 McAuley blvd
Oklahoma City, OK
13921 N Meridian Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK
1919 E Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK
3330 NW 56th St
Oklahoma City, OK
3400 Nw Expressway Bldg C
Oklahoma City, OK
3435 N W 56th
Oklahoma City, OK
4200 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK
4221 South Western Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK
5201 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK
525 Sw 80Th St
Oklahoma City, OK
5401 North Portland
Oklahoma City, OK
5915 West Memorial Road
Oklahoma City, OK
9100 N May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK
9417 North Council Road
Oklahoma City, OK
9600 North Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK
18503 N Portland Ave
Edmond, OK
2301 W I 35 Frontage Rd
Edmond, OK
3325 S Boulevard
Edmond, OK
4509 Integris Parkway
Edmond, OK
4833 Integris Parkway
Edmond, OK
3321 W Tecumseh Rd
Norman, OK
3421 24Th Avenue Nw
Norman, OK
950 N Porter Ave
Norman, OK
1607 Professional Cir
Yukon, OK
520 S Mustang Rd
Yukon, OK
9060 Harmony Drive
Midwest City, OK
1401 Sw 34Th Street
Moore, OK
1001 E State Highway 152
Mustang, OK
3366 NW EXPRESSWAY
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Oklahoma City.