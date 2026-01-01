 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Oklahoma City

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Oklahoma City.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

31 lab locations in Oklahoma City

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

31 Lab Locations in Oklahoma City

Empirical draws blood at 31 lab locations in Oklahoma City through the Quest network, including Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, Yukon, and Midwest City. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 31 lab locations in Oklahoma City
Start testing in Oklahoma City

More heart testing in Oklahoma City

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Oklahoma CityLp(a) test in Oklahoma CityLDL test in Oklahoma CityHDL test in Oklahoma CityTriglycerides test in Oklahoma Cityhs-CRP test in Oklahoma City

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in OklahomaHeart Health Test in TulsaHeart Health Test in Dallas-Fort WorthHeart Health Test in Kansas CityHeart Health Test in AustinHeart Health Test in HoustonHeart Health Test in San AntonioHeart Health Test in St. LouisHeart Health Test in Colorado Springs

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Oklahoma City

Get your heart health test in Oklahoma City.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Oklahoma City.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone