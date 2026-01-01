 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Tulsa

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Tulsa.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

4 lab locations in Tulsa

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

4 Lab Locations in Tulsa

Empirical draws blood at 4 lab locations in Tulsa through the Quest network, including Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso, and Tulsa. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 4 lab locations in Tulsa
Start testing in Tulsa

More heart testing in Tulsa

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in TulsaLp(a) test in TulsaLDL test in TulsaHDL test in TulsaTriglycerides test in Tulsahs-CRP test in Tulsa

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Tulsa

Get your heart health test in Tulsa.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Tulsa.

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