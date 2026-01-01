 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Beaver County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Beaver County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Beaver County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Beaver County

Empirical draws blood in Beaver County through the Quest network, including Ambridge, and Beaver. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Beaver County
Start testing in Beaver County

More heart testing in Beaver County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Beaver CountyLp(a) test in Beaver CountyLDL test in Beaver CountyHDL test in Beaver CountyTriglycerides test in Beaver Countyhs-CRP test in Beaver County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Beaver County

Get your heart health test in Beaver County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Beaver County.

Get tested
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