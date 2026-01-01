 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Berks County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Berks County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Berks County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Berks County

Empirical draws blood in Berks County through the Quest network, including Reading, and Hamburg. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 4 lab locations in Berks County
Start testing in Berks County

More heart testing in Berks County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Berks CountyLp(a) test in Berks CountyLDL test in Berks CountyHDL test in Berks CountyTriglycerides test in Berks Countyhs-CRP test in Berks County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Berks County

Get your heart health test in Berks County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Berks County.

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