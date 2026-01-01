 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Blair County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Blair County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Blair County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Blair County

Empirical draws blood in Blair County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Blair County
Start testing in Blair County

More heart testing in Blair County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Blair CountyLp(a) test in Blair CountyLDL test in Blair CountyHDL test in Blair CountyTriglycerides test in Blair Countyhs-CRP test in Blair County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in PennsylvaniaHeart Health Test in Centre CountyHeart Health Test in Franklin CountyHeart Health Test in Westmoreland CountyHeart Health Test in Cumberland CountyHeart Health Test in Washington CountyHeart Health Test in Fayette CountyHeart Health Test in Dauphin CountyHeart Health Test in Frederick County

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Blair County

Get your heart health test in Blair County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Blair County.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone