 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Centre County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Centre County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Centre County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Centre County

Empirical draws blood in Centre County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Centre County
Start testing in Centre County

More heart testing in Centre County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Centre CountyLp(a) test in Centre CountyLDL test in Centre CountyHDL test in Centre CountyTriglycerides test in Centre Countyhs-CRP test in Centre County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Centre County

Get your heart health test in Centre County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Centre County.

Get tested
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