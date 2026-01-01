 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Chester County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Chester County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Chester County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Chester County

Empirical draws blood in Chester County through the Quest network, including Downingtown, Devon, Kennett Square, Paoli, and Phoenixville. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 9 lab locations in Chester County
Start testing in Chester County

More heart testing in Chester County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Chester CountyLp(a) test in Chester CountyLDL test in Chester CountyHDL test in Chester CountyTriglycerides test in Chester Countyhs-CRP test in Chester County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Chester County

Get your heart health test in Chester County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Chester County.

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