 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Crawford County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Crawford County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Crawford County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Crawford County

Empirical draws blood in Crawford County through the Quest network, including Jamestown, and Meadville. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Crawford County
Start testing in Crawford County

More heart testing in Crawford County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Crawford CountyLp(a) test in Crawford CountyLDL test in Crawford CountyHDL test in Crawford CountyTriglycerides test in Crawford Countyhs-CRP test in Crawford County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Crawford County

Get your heart health test in Crawford County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Crawford County.

Get tested
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