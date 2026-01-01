 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Cumberland County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Cumberland County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Cumberland County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Cumberland County

Empirical draws blood in Cumberland County through the Quest network, including Camp Hill, Carlisle, and Mechanicsburg. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 3 lab locations in Cumberland County
Start testing in Cumberland County

More heart testing in Cumberland County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Cumberland CountyLp(a) test in Cumberland CountyLDL test in Cumberland CountyHDL test in Cumberland CountyTriglycerides test in Cumberland Countyhs-CRP test in Cumberland County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Cumberland County

Get your heart health test in Cumberland County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Cumberland County.

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