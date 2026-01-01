 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Dauphin County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Dauphin County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Dauphin County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Dauphin County

Empirical draws blood in Dauphin County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 3 lab locations in Dauphin County
Start testing in Dauphin County

More heart testing in Dauphin County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Dauphin CountyLp(a) test in Dauphin CountyLDL test in Dauphin CountyHDL test in Dauphin CountyTriglycerides test in Dauphin Countyhs-CRP test in Dauphin County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Dauphin County

Get your heart health test in Dauphin County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Dauphin County.

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