 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Fayette County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Fayette County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Fayette County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Fayette County

Empirical draws blood in Fayette County through the Quest network, including Newell, and Uniontown. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Fayette County
Start testing in Fayette County

More heart testing in Fayette County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Fayette CountyLp(a) test in Fayette CountyLDL test in Fayette CountyHDL test in Fayette CountyTriglycerides test in Fayette Countyhs-CRP test in Fayette County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Fayette County

Get your heart health test in Fayette County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Fayette County.

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