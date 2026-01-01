 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Lancaster County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Lancaster County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Lancaster County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Lancaster County

Empirical draws blood in Lancaster County through the Quest network, including Ephrata, and Lancaster. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Lancaster County
Start testing in Lancaster County

More heart testing in Lancaster County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Lancaster CountyLp(a) test in Lancaster CountyLDL test in Lancaster CountyHDL test in Lancaster CountyTriglycerides test in Lancaster Countyhs-CRP test in Lancaster County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Lancaster County

Get your heart health test in Lancaster County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Lancaster County.

Get tested
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