 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Lehigh County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Lehigh County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Lehigh County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Lehigh County

Empirical draws blood in Lehigh County through the Quest network, including Allentown, and Emmaus. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Lehigh County
Start testing in Lehigh County

More heart testing in Lehigh County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Lehigh CountyLp(a) test in Lehigh CountyLDL test in Lehigh CountyHDL test in Lehigh CountyTriglycerides test in Lehigh Countyhs-CRP test in Lehigh County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Lehigh County

Get your heart health test in Lehigh County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Lehigh County.

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