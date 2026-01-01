 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Luzerne County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Luzerne County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Luzerne County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Luzerne County

Empirical draws blood in Luzerne County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Luzerne County
Start testing in Luzerne County

More heart testing in Luzerne County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Luzerne CountyLp(a) test in Luzerne CountyLDL test in Luzerne CountyHDL test in Luzerne CountyTriglycerides test in Luzerne Countyhs-CRP test in Luzerne County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Luzerne County

Get your heart health test in Luzerne County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Luzerne County.

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