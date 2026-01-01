 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Northampton County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Northampton County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Northampton County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Northampton County

Empirical draws blood in Northampton County through the Quest network, including Bethlehem, Bangor, Easton, and Hellertown. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 5 lab locations in Northampton County
Start testing in Northampton County

More heart testing in Northampton County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Northampton CountyLp(a) test in Northampton CountyLDL test in Northampton CountyHDL test in Northampton CountyTriglycerides test in Northampton Countyhs-CRP test in Northampton County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Northampton County

Get your heart health test in Northampton County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Northampton County.

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