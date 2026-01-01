Heart Health Test in Northampton County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Northampton County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Northampton County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Northampton County through the Quest network, including Bethlehem, Bangor, Easton, and Hellertown. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 5 lab locations in Northampton County
2045 Westgate Dr
Bethlehem, PA
4333 Easton Ave
Bethlehem, PA
418 Blue Valley Drive
Bangor, PA
3601 Nazareth Rd
Easton, PA
The Shoppes at Hellertown
Hellertown, PA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Northampton County.