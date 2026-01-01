Heart Health Test in Philadelphia

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Philadelphia.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
16 lab locations in Philadelphia
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 16 lab locations in Philadelphia through the Quest network, including Philadelphia, King Of Prussia, Langhorne, and Levittown. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 16 lab locations in Philadelphia
2219 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA
2417 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA
400 W Allegheny Ave
Philadelphia, PA
4022 Woodhaven Rd
Philadelphia, PA
525 Jamestown Street
Philadelphia, PA
5675 N Front St
Philadelphia, PA
6656 Germantown Ave
Philadelphia, PA
700 Cottman Ave
Philadelphia, PA
7528 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA
7600 Central Ave
Philadelphia, PA
803 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA
9808 Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA
1006 West Ninth Ave.
King Of Prussia, PA
491 Allendale Rd
King Of Prussia, PA
586 Middletown Blvd
Langhorne, PA
153 Levittown Pkwy
Levittown, PA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Philadelphia.