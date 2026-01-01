 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Philadelphia

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Philadelphia.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

16 lab locations in Philadelphia

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

16 Lab Locations in Philadelphia

Empirical draws blood at 16 lab locations in Philadelphia through the Quest network, including Philadelphia, King Of Prussia, Langhorne, and Levittown. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 16 lab locations in Philadelphia
Start testing in Philadelphia

More heart testing in Philadelphia

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in PhiladelphiaLp(a) test in PhiladelphiaLDL test in PhiladelphiaHDL test in PhiladelphiaTriglycerides test in Philadelphiahs-CRP test in Philadelphia

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Philadelphia

Get your heart health test in Philadelphia.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Philadelphia.

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