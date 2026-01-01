 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Pittsburgh

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Pittsburgh.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

35 lab locations in Pittsburgh

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

35 Lab Locations in Pittsburgh

Empirical draws blood at 35 lab locations in Pittsburgh through the Quest network, including Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, West Mifflin, and Allison Park. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 35 lab locations in Pittsburgh
Start testing in Pittsburgh

More heart testing in Pittsburgh

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in PittsburghLp(a) test in PittsburghLDL test in PittsburghHDL test in PittsburghTriglycerides test in Pittsburghhs-CRP test in Pittsburgh

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Pittsburgh

Get your heart health test in Pittsburgh.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Pittsburgh.

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