Heart Health Test in Pittsburgh

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Pittsburgh.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
35 lab locations in Pittsburgh
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 35 lab locations in Pittsburgh through the Quest network, including Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, West Mifflin, and Allison Park. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 35 lab locations in Pittsburgh
120 Lytton Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
2310 Jane St
Pittsburgh, PA
2336 Ardmore Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA
2727 Murray Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
4225 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
4771 McKnight Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
4815 Centre Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
501 Martindale St
Pittsburgh, PA
5484 Campbells Run Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
8856 Covenant Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
969 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
2644 Mosside Blvd. Rt 48
Monroeville, PA
3824 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA
600 Oxford Dr
Monroeville, PA
1300 Oxford Dr
Bethel Park, PA
5219 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA
1907 Lebanon Church Rd
West Mifflin, PA
275 Clairton Blvd
West Mifflin, PA
4490 Mt. Royal Blvd
Allison Park, PA
832 Merchant St
Ambridge, PA
50 Freeport Rd
Aspinwall, PA
1701 Third Street
Beaver, PA
1061 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA
1600 Coraopolis Heights Rd
Coraopolis, PA
20325 Route 19N
Cranberry Twp, PA
8943 State Route 30
Irwin, PA
1015 Waterdam Plaza Dr
Mc Murray, PA
642 Washington Rd
Mt. Lebanon, PA
4889 William Penn Hwy
Murrysville, PA
1604 Burtner Rd
Natrona Heights, PA
100 Tarentum Bridge Road
New Kensington, PA
12240 Frankstown Rd
Penn Hills, PA
520 Northpointe Circle
Seven Fields, PA
2000 Village Run Dr
Wexford, PA
2001 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Pittsburgh.