 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Schuylkill County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Schuylkill County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Schuylkill County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Schuylkill County

Empirical draws blood in Schuylkill County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Schuylkill County
Start testing in Schuylkill County

More heart testing in Schuylkill County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Schuylkill CountyLp(a) test in Schuylkill CountyLDL test in Schuylkill CountyHDL test in Schuylkill CountyTriglycerides test in Schuylkill Countyhs-CRP test in Schuylkill County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Schuylkill County

Get your heart health test in Schuylkill County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Schuylkill County.

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