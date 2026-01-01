Heart Health Test in Westmoreland County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Westmoreland County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Westmoreland County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Westmoreland County through the Quest network, including Belle Vernon, Greensburg, Irwin, Leechburg, and Murrysville. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 6 lab locations in Westmoreland County
760 Tri County Lane
Belle Vernon, PA
5240 Route 30
Greensburg, PA
8943 State Route 30
Irwin, PA
397 Hyde Park Rd
Leechburg, PA
4889 William Penn Hwy
Murrysville, PA
100 Tarentum Bridge Road
New Kensington, PA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Westmoreland County.