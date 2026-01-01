 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Westmoreland County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Westmoreland County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Westmoreland County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Westmoreland County

Empirical draws blood in Westmoreland County through the Quest network, including Belle Vernon, Greensburg, Irwin, Leechburg, and Murrysville. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 6 lab locations in Westmoreland County
Start testing in Westmoreland County

More heart testing in Westmoreland County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Westmoreland CountyLp(a) test in Westmoreland CountyLDL test in Westmoreland CountyHDL test in Westmoreland CountyTriglycerides test in Westmoreland Countyhs-CRP test in Westmoreland County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Westmoreland County

Get your heart health test in Westmoreland County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Westmoreland County.

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