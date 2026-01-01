 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in York County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in York County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in York County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across York County

Empirical draws blood in York County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in York County
Start testing in York County

More heart testing in York County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in York CountyLp(a) test in York CountyLDL test in York CountyHDL test in York CountyTriglycerides test in York Countyhs-CRP test in York County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in York County

Get your heart health test in York County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across York County.

Get tested
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