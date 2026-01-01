 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Texas

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Texas.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

190+ lab locations in Texas

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

190+ Lab Locations in Texas

Empirical draws blood at 190+ lab locations across 107 Texas cities through the Quest network, including Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Dallas, and Austin. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 192 lab locations in Texas
Start testing in Texas

More heart testing in Texas

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in TexasLp(a) test in TexasLDL test in TexasHDL test in TexasTriglycerides test in Texashs-CRP test in Texas

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in CaliforniaHeart Health Test in FloridaHeart Health Test in PennsylvaniaHeart Health Test in OhioHeart Health Test in ConnecticutHeart Health Test in MassachusettsHeart Health Test in MarylandHeart Health Test in OklahomaHeart Health Test in ArizonaHeart Health Test in New YorkHeart Health Test in VirginiaHeart Health Test in GeorgiaHeart Health Test in MissouriHeart Health Test in MichiganHeart Health Test in IndianaHeart Health Test in ColoradoHeart Health Test in WashingtonHeart Health Test in NevadaHeart Health Test in North CarolinaHeart Health Test in AlabamaHeart Health Test in Utah

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Texas

Get your heart health test in Texas.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Texas.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone