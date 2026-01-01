Heart Health Test in Austin

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Austin.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
12 lab locations in Austin
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 12 lab locations in Austin through the Quest network, including Austin, Buda, Cedar Park, Georgetown, and Lakeway. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 12 lab locations in Austin
2025 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX
2525 W Anderson Ln
Austin, TX
3708 Jefferson Street
Austin, TX
5145 Fm 620 N
Austin, TX
9911 Brodie Lane
Austin, TX
690 Old San Antonio Rd
Buda, TX
12920 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX
4402 Williams Drive
Georgetown, TX
2301 Ranch Rd 620 South
Lakeway, TX
651 N. Us Hwy 183
Leander, TX
2051 Gattis School Rd
Round Rock, TX
3300 Bee Caves Rd
West Lake Hills, TX
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Austin.