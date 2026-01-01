 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Brazoria County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Brazoria County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Brazoria County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Brazoria County

Empirical draws blood in Brazoria County through the Quest network, including Pearland, and Lake Jackson. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 3 lab locations in Brazoria County
Start testing in Brazoria County

More heart testing in Brazoria County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Brazoria CountyLp(a) test in Brazoria CountyLDL test in Brazoria CountyHDL test in Brazoria CountyTriglycerides test in Brazoria Countyhs-CRP test in Brazoria County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Brazoria County

Get your heart health test in Brazoria County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Brazoria County.

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