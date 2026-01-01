 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Collin County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Collin County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Collin County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Collin County

Empirical draws blood in Collin County through the Quest network, including Plano, Allen, Frisco, McKinney, and Prosper. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 7 lab locations in Collin County
Start testing in Collin County

More heart testing in Collin County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Collin CountyLp(a) test in Collin CountyLDL test in Collin CountyHDL test in Collin CountyTriglycerides test in Collin Countyhs-CRP test in Collin County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Collin County

Get your heart health test in Collin County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Collin County.

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