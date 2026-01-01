 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Dallas-Fort Worth

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

50 lab locations in Dallas-Fort Worth

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

50 Lab Locations in Dallas-Fort Worth

Empirical draws blood at 50 lab locations in Dallas-Fort Worth through the Quest network, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Arlington, and Garland. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 50 lab locations in Dallas-Fort Worth
Start testing in Dallas-Fort Worth

More heart testing in Dallas-Fort Worth

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Dallas-Fort WorthLp(a) test in Dallas-Fort WorthLDL test in Dallas-Fort WorthHDL test in Dallas-Fort WorthTriglycerides test in Dallas-Fort Worthhs-CRP test in Dallas-Fort Worth

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Dallas-Fort Worth

Get your heart health test in Dallas-Fort Worth.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Dallas-Fort Worth.

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