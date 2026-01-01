Heart Health Test in Dallas-Fort Worth

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
50 lab locations in Dallas-Fort Worth
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 50 lab locations in Dallas-Fort Worth through the Quest network, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Arlington, and Garland. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 50 lab locations in Dallas-Fort Worth
1151 N Buckner Blvd
Dallas, TX
11613 N Central Expwy
Dallas, TX
1411 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX
3430 W Wheatland Rd
Dallas, TX
3600 Gaston
Dallas, TX
8230 Walnut Hill Ln
Bldg Iii, Dallas, TX
1250 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX
5500 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX
6844 Harris Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX
7630 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX
855 Montgomery St
Fort Worth, TX
3600 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX
3801 W 15Th St
Plano, TX
3945 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX
1001 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX
902 W Randol Mill
Arlington, TX
2535 Firewheel Parkway
Garland, TX
2645 Arapaho
Garland, TX
1000 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX
3529 Heritage Trace Parkway
Keller, TX
1501 Pioneer Rd
Mesquite, TX
3230 I- 30 East
Mesquite, TX
1201 Arista Dr
Rockwall, TX
3070 N Goliad St
Rockwall, TX
14280 Marsh Ln
Addison, TX
730 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX
124 Industrial Ave
Azle, TX
1615 Hospital Pkwy
Bedford, TX
1505 W Wilshire Blvd
Burleson, TX
4333 North Josey Lane Plaza Ii
Carrollton, TX
1301 W Henderson St
Cleburne, TX
106 N Denton Tap Rd
Coppell, TX
2817 S Mayhill Rd
Denton, TX
803 W Lampasas St
Ennis, TX
745 Cross Timbers Rd
Flower Mound, TX
4001 Long Prairie Road
Flowermound, TX
5575 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX
805 Hill Blvd
Granbury, TX
4215 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX
302 S Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX
3501 N Macarthur Blvd
Irving, TX
150 N I 35 E
Lancaster, TX
990 Highway 287 N
Mansfield, TX
4510 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX
140 East F. M. 544
Murphy, TX
500 Richland Blvd
Prosper, TX
819 W Arapaho Rd
Richardson, TX
8805 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX
100 W Southlake Blvd
Southlake, TX
1105 Sante Fe
Weatherford, TX
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Dallas-Fort Worth.