 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Denton County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Denton County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Denton County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Denton County

Empirical draws blood in Denton County through the Quest network, including Carrollton, Denton, Flower Mound, and Flowermound. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 4 lab locations in Denton County
Start testing in Denton County

More heart testing in Denton County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Denton CountyLp(a) test in Denton CountyLDL test in Denton CountyHDL test in Denton CountyTriglycerides test in Denton Countyhs-CRP test in Denton County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Denton County

Get your heart health test in Denton County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Denton County.

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