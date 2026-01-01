Heart Health Test in El Paso

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in El Paso.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
12 lab locations in El Paso
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 12 lab locations in El Paso through the Quest network, including El Paso, and Horizon City. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 12 lab locations in El Paso
10470 Vista Del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX
14011 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX
1550 N Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX
1810 Murchison Dr
El Paso, TX
1831 N Zaragoza Road
El Paso, TX
1900 N Oregon St
El Paso, TX
4930 Osborne Dr
El Paso, TX
5255 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Drive
El Paso, TX
7101 Gateway Blvd W
El Paso, TX
7470 Cimarron Market Ave
El Paso, TX
840 E Redd Rd
El Paso, TX
13034 Eastlake Blvd
Horizon City, TX
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across El Paso.