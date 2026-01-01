 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in El Paso

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in El Paso.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

12 lab locations in El Paso

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

12 Lab Locations in El Paso

Empirical draws blood at 12 lab locations in El Paso through the Quest network, including El Paso, and Horizon City. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 12 lab locations in El Paso
Start testing in El Paso

More heart testing in El Paso

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in El PasoLp(a) test in El PasoLDL test in El PasoHDL test in El PasoTriglycerides test in El Pasohs-CRP test in El Paso

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in TexasHeart Health Test in TucsonHeart Health Test in PhoenixHeart Health Test in San AntonioHeart Health Test in Colorado SpringsHeart Health Test in AustinHeart Health Test in DenverHeart Health Test in Dallas-Fort WorthHeart Health Test in Oklahoma City

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in El Paso

Get your heart health test in El Paso.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across El Paso.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone