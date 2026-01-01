 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Ellis County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Ellis County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Ellis County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Ellis County

Empirical draws blood in Ellis County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Ellis County
Start testing in Ellis County

More heart testing in Ellis County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Ellis CountyLp(a) test in Ellis CountyLDL test in Ellis CountyHDL test in Ellis CountyTriglycerides test in Ellis Countyhs-CRP test in Ellis County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Ellis County

Get your heart health test in Ellis County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Ellis County.

Get tested
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