 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Houston

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Houston.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

48 lab locations in Houston

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

48 Lab Locations in Houston

Empirical draws blood at 48 lab locations in Houston through the Quest network, including Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Baytown, and Cypress. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 48 lab locations in Houston
Start testing in Houston

More heart testing in Houston

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in HoustonLp(a) test in HoustonLDL test in HoustonHDL test in HoustonTriglycerides test in Houstonhs-CRP test in Houston

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in TexasHeart Health Test in AustinHeart Health Test in San AntonioHeart Health Test in Dallas-Fort WorthHeart Health Test in Oklahoma CityHeart Health Test in TulsaHeart Health Test in Kansas CityHeart Health Test in El PasoHeart Health Test in St. Louis

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Houston

Get your heart health test in Houston.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Houston.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone