Heart Health Test in Houston

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Houston.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
48 lab locations in Houston
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 48 lab locations in Houston through the Quest network, including Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Baytown, and Cypress. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 48 lab locations in Houston
10680 Jones Road
Houston, TX
10837 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX
1140 Westmont Dr
Houston, TX
11454 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX
11811 Fm 1960 Rd W
Houston, TX
11914 Astoria Blvd
Houston, TX
1200 Binz St
Houston, TX
12121 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX
12385 Kingsride Avenue
Houston, TX
1431 Studemont St
Houston, TX
1631 North Loop W
Houston, TX
17070 Red Oak Dr
Houston, TX
18322 Clay Rd
Houston, TX
1919 North Loop W
Houston, TX
3131 W Holcombe Blvd
Houston, TX
6410 Fannin Street
Houston, TX
7030 Bretshire Dr
Houston, TX
7400 Fannin Street
Houston, TX
7538 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX
7737 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX
7777 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX
8200 Wednesbury Lane
Houston, TX
8610 Martin Luther King Blvd
Houston, TX
915 Gessner Rd
Houston, TX
925 Gessner Rd
Houston, TX
930 Fm 1960 Rd E
Houston, TX
1331 W Grand Pkwy N
Katy, TX
21386 Provincial Blvd
Katy, TX
23920 Katy Freeway
Katy, TX
952 S Fry Rd
Katy, TX
15259 Southwest Freeway
Sugar Land, TX
17510 W Grand Pkwy S
Sugar Land, TX
17520 W Grand Pkwy S
Sugar Land, TX
1677A W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX
6530 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX
12344 Barker Cypress Rd
Cypress, TX
27700 Nw Freeway
Cypress, TX
18955 N Memorial Dr
Humble, TX
8901 Fm Road 1960
Humble, TX
23824 Hwy 59 North
Kingwood, TX
4533 Kingwood Dr
Kingwood, TX
10228 W Broadway
Pearland, TX
10907 Memorial Hermann Dr
Pearland, TX
8850 Six Pines Drive
The Woodlands, TX
9305 Pinecroft Dr
The Woodlands, TX
6700 W. Loop S
Bellaire, TX
305 Singing Oaks
Spring Branch, TX
13406 Medical Complex Dr
Tomball, TX
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Houston.