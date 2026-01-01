 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Johnson County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Johnson County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Johnson County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Johnson County

Empirical draws blood in Johnson County through the Quest network, including Burleson, and Cleburne. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Johnson County
Start testing in Johnson County

More heart testing in Johnson County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Johnson CountyLp(a) test in Johnson CountyLDL test in Johnson CountyHDL test in Johnson CountyTriglycerides test in Johnson Countyhs-CRP test in Johnson County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Johnson County

Get your heart health test in Johnson County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Johnson County.

Get tested
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