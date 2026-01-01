 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in McLennan County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in McLennan County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in McLennan County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across McLennan County

Empirical draws blood in McLennan County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in McLennan County
Start testing in McLennan County

More heart testing in McLennan County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in McLennan CountyLp(a) test in McLennan CountyLDL test in McLennan CountyHDL test in McLennan CountyTriglycerides test in McLennan Countyhs-CRP test in McLennan County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in McLennan County

Get your heart health test in McLennan County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across McLennan County.

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