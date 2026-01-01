 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Montgomery County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Montgomery County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Montgomery County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Montgomery County

Empirical draws blood in Montgomery County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Montgomery County
Start testing in Montgomery County

More heart testing in Montgomery County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Montgomery CountyLp(a) test in Montgomery CountyLDL test in Montgomery CountyHDL test in Montgomery CountyTriglycerides test in Montgomery Countyhs-CRP test in Montgomery County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in TexasHeart Health Test in Brazoria CountyHeart Health Test in Williamson CountyHeart Health Test in Bell CountyHeart Health Test in McLennan CountyHeart Health Test in Henderson CountyHeart Health Test in Hays CountyHeart Health Test in Ellis CountyHeart Health Test in Johnson County

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Montgomery County

Get your heart health test in Montgomery County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Montgomery County.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone