Heart Health Test in San Antonio

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in San Antonio.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
14 lab locations in San Antonio
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 14 lab locations in San Antonio through the Quest network, including San Antonio, Boerne, and Schertz. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 14 lab locations in San Antonio
11212 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX
1139 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX
1200 Brooklyn Ave
San Antonio, TX
1303 Mccullough Ave
San Antonio, TX
18707 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX
3859 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX
6100 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX
7959 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX
8538 Ih-35 South
San Antonio, TX
8601 Village Drive
San Antonio, TX
8923 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX
9234 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX
430 W Bandera Rd
Boerne, TX
6102 Fm 3009
Schertz, TX
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across San Antonio.