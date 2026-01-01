 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in San Antonio

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in San Antonio.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

14 lab locations in San Antonio

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

14 Lab Locations in San Antonio

Empirical draws blood at 14 lab locations in San Antonio through the Quest network, including San Antonio, Boerne, and Schertz. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 14 lab locations in San Antonio
Start testing in San Antonio

More heart testing in San Antonio

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in San AntonioLp(a) test in San AntonioLDL test in San AntonioHDL test in San AntonioTriglycerides test in San Antoniohs-CRP test in San Antonio

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in San Antonio

Get your heart health test in San Antonio.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across San Antonio.

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