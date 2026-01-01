 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Williamson County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Williamson County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Williamson County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Williamson County

Empirical draws blood in Williamson County through the Quest network, including Cedar Park, Georgetown, and Round Rock. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 3 lab locations in Williamson County
Start testing in Williamson County

More heart testing in Williamson County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Williamson CountyLp(a) test in Williamson CountyLDL test in Williamson CountyHDL test in Williamson CountyTriglycerides test in Williamson Countyhs-CRP test in Williamson County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Williamson County

Get your heart health test in Williamson County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Williamson County.

Get tested
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