 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Utah

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Utah.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Utah

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Utah

Empirical draws blood across 5 Utah cities through the Quest network, including Draper, Huntington, Layton, Murray, and Price. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 5 lab locations in Utah
Start testing in Utah

More heart testing in Utah

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in UtahLp(a) test in UtahLDL test in UtahHDL test in UtahTriglycerides test in Utahhs-CRP test in Utah

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Utah

Get your heart health test in Utah.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Utah.

Get tested
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