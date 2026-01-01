 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Salt Lake City

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Salt Lake City.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

3 lab locations in Salt Lake City

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

3 Lab Locations in Salt Lake City

Empirical draws blood at 3 lab locations in Salt Lake City through the Quest network, including Draper, Layton, and Murray. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 3 lab locations in Salt Lake City
Start testing in Salt Lake City

More heart testing in Salt Lake City

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Salt Lake CityLp(a) test in Salt Lake CityLDL test in Salt Lake CityHDL test in Salt Lake CityTriglycerides test in Salt Lake Cityhs-CRP test in Salt Lake City

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Salt Lake City

Get your heart health test in Salt Lake City.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Salt Lake City.

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